Barclays Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $479.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $480.00 to $479.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Shares of MA opened at $398.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $287.84 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

