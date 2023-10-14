Barclays Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $6.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Newell Brands by 127.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,536 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 84.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 168,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

