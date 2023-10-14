Barclays Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $86.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.90% from the company’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.