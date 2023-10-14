Barton Investment Management Invests $212,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $112.04 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

