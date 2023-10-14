Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $123.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

