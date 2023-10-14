BNP Paribas Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carvana from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 393.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.