boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.32) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
