Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 20.7% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 23.2% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Apple by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 49,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ raised its position in Apple by 17.8% in the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 1,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 689,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $133,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.