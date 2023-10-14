BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stake Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 115.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 316.77% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

