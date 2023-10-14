Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristow Group

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $814,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,558,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,426,867.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 30,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $814,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,558,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,426,867.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $68,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,588.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

NYSE VTOL opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05 and a beta of 1.39. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.38 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

