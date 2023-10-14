Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

