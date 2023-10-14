Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price objective on Calian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC set a C$65.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

TSE CGY opened at C$49.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.59. Calian Group has a one year low of C$49.15 and a one year high of C$68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$582.07 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.32). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of C$166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.3094017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Ronald Richardson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$52.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

