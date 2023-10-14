Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Financial Review

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantum-Si and Callitas Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$132.44 million ($0.82) -1.63 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Callitas Health has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A -29.86% -27.59% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Quantum-Si and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 2 0 0 2.00 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum-Si currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Quantum-Si’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quantum-Si is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Quantum-Si shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Quantum-Si has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -2.3, meaning that its stock price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments. The company was founded in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

