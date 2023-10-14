Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,813 Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $467,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.