Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 41.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 6.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GFEB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $31.66.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

