Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 212.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHI opened at $41.94 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.