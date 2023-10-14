Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 255,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 73,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 123,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.