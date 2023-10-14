Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $87.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

