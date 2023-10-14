Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $484,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMB stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.