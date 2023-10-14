Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Badger Meter by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Badger Meter by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.05 and its 200 day moving average is $146.58. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

