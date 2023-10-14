Carlson Capital Management Acquires 87 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $223,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 154.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 81,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,323,000 after buying an additional 49,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.2 %

NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.82. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $112.04 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

