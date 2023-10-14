Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires 796 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.4% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $327.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

