Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stake Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 179,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,959 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $34.25 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cathay General Bancorp

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.