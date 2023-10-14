Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $21.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,098,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 532,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

