Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -806.91, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $51.75 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $425,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,818.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $2,329,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $366,250,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 909.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,659,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,006 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 335,868 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

