Citigroup Raises ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $11.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

PUMP has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,243 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in ProPetro by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 583,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

