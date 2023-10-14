Citigroup Trims Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price to $8.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.10.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 969.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 367,444 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.