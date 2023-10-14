Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.61

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $20.19. Civeo shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 21,516 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Civeo Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $292.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.47.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $178.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Civeo by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

