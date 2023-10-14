Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Oppenheimer

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of CWEN opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

