Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,757,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $32,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at about $7,706,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COKE opened at $621.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $429.07 and a 12-month high of $745.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $672.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

