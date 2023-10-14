Coerente Capital Management Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Coerente Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

