Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.59 million, a PE ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. The business had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.