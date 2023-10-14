Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Color Star Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ADD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.78.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
