Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 471,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ADD stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

