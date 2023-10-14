Comparing Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) & Knife River (NYSE:KNF)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) and Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Knife River’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 10.81% -58.24% 5.28% Knife River N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Knife River shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $293.80 million 2.79 $52.20 million $2.20 23.96 Knife River $2.61 billion 1.14 $116.22 million N/A N/A

This table compares Centrus Energy and Knife River’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Centrus Energy and Knife River, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centrus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.39%. Knife River has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Knife River.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves federal, state, and municipal governments for various projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, schools, public buildings, and other public-infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

