Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

