Contrasting Avra (AVRN) and Its Rivals

Avra (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Free Report) is one of 137 public companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avra to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Avra and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avra
|N/A
|N/A
|-3.76
|Avra Competitors
|$1.58 billion
|$181.11 million
|141.08
Avra’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avra. Avra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avra and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avra
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Avra Competitors
|498
|2491
|4092
|82
|2.52
As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Avra’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avra has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Avra and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avra
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Avra Competitors
|-39.87%
|-127.58%
|-9.02%
Summary
Avra competitors beat Avra on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Avra
Avra, Inc. focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens. Avra was founded on December 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Ensanche Parais, Dominican Republic.
