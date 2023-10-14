Contrasting Avra (AVRN) and Its Rivals

Avra (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Free Report) is one of 137 public companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Avra to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avra and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Avra alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avra N/A N/A -3.76 Avra Competitors $1.58 billion $181.11 million 141.08

Avra’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avra. Avra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

39.2% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avra and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avra 0 0 0 0 N/A Avra Competitors 498 2491 4092 82 2.52

As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Avra’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avra has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Avra and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avra N/A N/A N/A Avra Competitors -39.87% -127.58% -9.02%

Summary

Avra competitors beat Avra on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Avra

(Get Free Report)

Avra, Inc. focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens. Avra was founded on December 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Ensanche Parais, Dominican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Avra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.