Contrasting Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrada Therapeutics $43.43 million 10.01 -$94.62 million ($2.58) -5.08 Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$229.38 million ($2.21) -0.29

Entrada Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gossamer Bio. Entrada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gossamer Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrada Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gossamer Bio 1 5 4 0 2.30

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Entrada Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Entrada Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.12%. Gossamer Bio has a consensus price target of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 747.39%. Given Gossamer Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gossamer Bio is more favorable than Entrada Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Entrada Therapeutics and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrada Therapeutics N/A -37.34% -22.02% Gossamer Bio N/A -3,755.82% -82.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Gossamer Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Entrada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats Entrada Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ENTR-701. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. It has license agreements with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds. The company was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017. Gossamer Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

