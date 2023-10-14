Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

