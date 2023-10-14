Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

