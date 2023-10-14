Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

COTY stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Coty has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 20,500 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,700.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 20,500 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,700.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

