Creative Planning Acquires 1,534 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $142.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

