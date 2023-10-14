Creative Planning Acquires 856 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $134.31 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

