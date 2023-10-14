Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

