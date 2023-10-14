Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after purchasing an additional 55,074 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.3 %

EME opened at $201.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.44 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,128,659.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

