Creative Planning Buys 31,140 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 491.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Capri by 859.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Capri by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Trading Up 0.8 %

CPRI stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.16. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

