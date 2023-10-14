Creative Planning Buys 348 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3,310.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.6 %

DGX stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

