Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 4.0 %

PINS opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,594,373.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,252,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $501,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,150.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,594,373.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,252,692.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,540 shares of company stock worth $13,777,956. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

