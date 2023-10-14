Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $9.74 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.