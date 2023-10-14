Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 128,515.2% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,158,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,922 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,685,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,511,000 after purchasing an additional 327,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 340.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,791 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $41.57 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

