Creative Planning Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

